CBSE to introduce health science as new subject

The new syllabus is a guideline on what can be done if someone suddenly gets a heart attack or some other health hazard to get immediate relief.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to start a new subject -- Health Science, related to the basic knowledge of primary healthcare.

The syllabus framed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be added to the existing curriculum of CBSE for standards 9, 10, 11 and 12.

“We had done a small survey prior to planning this course on awareness related to basic health relief like what needs to be immediately done if a dog bites before visiting a doctor. And we found that many are still not aware of basic primary healthcare needs,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

“Because of lack of basic knowledge related to cure, patients are often brought to hospitals when they are critical. Many lives can be saved if the basic steps are followed,” the official added.

According to informed sources, the new syllabus is currently being reviewed by the HRD Ministry and would be introduced in the new academic session which begins in April.

