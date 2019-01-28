Navodaya school suicides: Rs 56 crore passed to hire counsellors in every school

By Online Desk

Three weeks after HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told Rajya Sabha that a committee has been constituted by the CBSE to investigate into the Navodaya suicides, the Finance Ministry has cleared a proposal to hire full-time counsellors to the institutions.

All the 635 Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country, will now have a pair of counsellors - one man and a woman - to support the students. The new appointees will take charge from the coming academic year, Indian Express reported.

The ministry has set aside Rs 56 crore for the appointments.

As many as 49 students, including a significant number of Dalits and tribals, of residential Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) reportedly committed suicide between 2013 and 2017.

Voicing concernings over a large number of suicides, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), earlier this month had issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, seeking a detailed response on whether the required assistance was available for students in JNVs.