Punjab CM approves sports university in Patiala

Chairing a meeting of the steering committee for the establishment of the university, the Chief Minister also approved 'The Punjab Sports University' as the name of the proposed institution.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

 

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday gave clearance for the operationalisation of a new sports university in Patiala from September 1 and directed the Department of Higher Education to finalise the admission regulations for the first batch.

Chairing a meeting of the steering committee for the establishment of the university, the Chief Minister also approved The Punjab Sports University as the name of the proposed institution, for which a draft memorandum will be presented in the next cabinet meeting.

An ordinance will be brought to ensure timely commencement of the academic session, according to an official spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister directed Deputy Commissioner of Patiala Kumar Amit to initiate the process of acquisition of 97 acres adjacent to the Rajiv Gandhi National Law University in Sidhowal village, for the construction of the university building.

While 97 per cent of the land is being provided free of cost by the village panchayat, the remaining will be acquired.

Acceding to a proposal from the Deputy Commissioner, the Chief Minister also gave in-principle approval to reserve some Group C and D jobs for the eligible local people whose land is acquired.

In the interim, Amarinder Singh asked the Sports Department to immediately take possession of Mohindra Kothi to run the institution there till the completion of the new building.

A sum of Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned for renovating the building for this purpose, said the spokesperson.

The Chief Minister asked the Additional Chief Secretary (Sport) to explore the possibility of engaging top industrial houses like Reliance and Wipro for sponsoring various courses and the related infrastructural development.

Reliance had evinced interest in being part of the venture during the Chief Minister's visit to Mumbai, it was disclosed at the meeting.

 

