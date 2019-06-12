Home Education

Kerala to have IGNOU-like open university by next year

After perusing the report submitted by Prof Prabash, special officer appointed to study the feasibility of the project, Jaleel said the University will start functioning from the academic year 2020-21

Published: 12th June 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kerala government has decided to start an 'Open University' on the lines of IGNOU, state Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said Wednesday.

After perusing the report submitted by Prof Prabash, special officer appointed to study the feasibility of the project, Jaleel said the University will start functioning from the academic year 2020-21.

"There is no additional liability for the government.

The Open University will make use of the staff and facilities of the distance education departments of various universities," Jaleel told media here.

Private registration for the courses at various universities will end this year and from 2020-2021, the students can register with the Open University, he said.

The new university will focus on skill-based and skill development courses and will make use of laboratories and other facilities of government-aided colleges and will benefit those unable to gain access to university/college education and the marginalised.

"The entrance, exams, valuation, administration and all related to the university will be completely online," Jaleel said.

The decision to set up the university was announced last October.

The Open University will benefit those who have registered for distance education programme under Kerala, Calicut and Kannur Universities and those who have registered privately under Kerala and Mahatma Gandhi Universities.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala government Open University IGNOU Kerala education KT Jaleel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp