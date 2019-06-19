Home Education

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination results announced, here's how to download rank card

While Pradeep Kumar Kampa has topped the test in MBA, Smitarani Choudhury ranked number one in MCA course.

Published: 19th June 2019 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

results

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The results of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), 2019 held both in online and offline, were announced here Wednesday.

While Pradeep Kumar Kampa has topped the test in MBA, Smitarani Choudhury ranked number one in MCA course.

Swikruti Mohapatra has topped in Integrated MBA. Similarly, Samir Kumar Padhi and Pradeep Kumar Barik are toppers in B.Pharm and M.

Tech courses, respectively, said Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Premanand Nayak said. Total 25,731 candidates had appeared for the entrance test offline while 13,918 students gave the exam online.

Registration for counseling of Medical & Engineering under- graduate & post-graduate courses will begin from Thursday, informed OJEE Chairman Sudip Kumar Chand.

Chand said the candidates can download their rank cards by visiting the official website www.ojee.nic.in and also log into www.odishajee.com.

OJEE offline was conducted at 53 exam centres across 20 cities of the state on May 18 while the computer-based test was held on June 8 and 9, 2019 for 12 different streams including MBA, MCA, B.

Pharm, Integrated MBA, Lateral entry and M.Tech. Chand said the OJEE Cell will soon release a merit list of all the qualified candidates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Joint Exam OJEE
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp