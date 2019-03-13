Home Education

SSLC exam today: 32,838 students to appear from Ernakulam district 

A total 32, 838 students from the district will appear for the SSLC exams starting on Wednesday.

Published: 13th March 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

SSLC Kerala

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 32,838 students from the district will appear for the SSLC exams starting on Wednesday. Belonging to four educational districts of Aluva, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, and Ernakulam, the gender ratio of students appearing stands at 17,081 boys and 15,723  girls, this year. 

Udayamperoor SNDP High School sees the maximum number of students appearing for the certification exam from the district at 507. St. Joseph High School, Chulickal will see the lowest count at five5 students. Aluva educational district has been allocated the maximum number of exam centres. As many as 2,616 teachers will oversee the examinations in the capacity of invigilators. 

The 105-minute paper will begin at 1.45 pm with first language Part-1 being the first paper on Wednesday. The examinations will end on March 28. 

TAGS
SSLC exams Kerala SSLC exams Ernakulam Udayamperoor SNDP High School School exams in Kerala

