Madurai Kamaraj University delays salary of guest lecturers in constituent colleges

Madurai Kamaraj University is delaying to pay the salary to the guest lecturers working in constituent colleges and MKU college. Under Madurai Kamaraj University as many as 45 self-financing colleges, 11 aided non-autonomous colleges, six constituent colleges, one MKU college and four MKU evening colleges are functioning in the districts of Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul.

More than 300 guest lecturers are working on an hourly basis and they are getting Rs.125 per hour. Hardly, they will earn Rs.7000 per month. This month, MKU did not make payment for their salary for the month of February.

A guest lecturer requesting anonymity, said, "More than five years we are getting Rs.125 per hour. It was a very low amount, in due course cost of living and at present bus fare also increased. In this condition, we did not receive the February salary until now. In this situation, we forced to get debt from others to run our family expenses and meet out our to and fro charges. MKU authorities need to take steps to pay on time-" he added. The higher officials at MKU were not available to comment.

