Home Education

Madurai Kamaraj University delays salary of guest lecturers in constituent colleges

More than 300 guest lecturers are working on an hourly basis and they are getting Rs.125 per hour. Hardly, they will earn Rs.7000 per month.

Published: 14th March 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Main building of Madurai Kamaraj University

Main building of Madurai Kamaraj University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Madurai Kamaraj University is delaying to pay the salary to the guest lecturers working in constituent colleges and MKU college. Under Madurai Kamaraj University as many as 45 self-financing colleges, 11 aided non-autonomous colleges, six constituent colleges, one MKU college and four MKU evening colleges are functioning in the districts of Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul.

More than 300 guest lecturers are working on an hourly basis and they are getting Rs.125 per hour. Hardly, they will earn Rs.7000 per month. This month, MKU did not make payment for their salary for the month of February.

A guest lecturer requesting anonymity, said, "More than five years we are getting Rs.125 per hour. It was a very low amount, in due course cost of living and at present bus fare also increased. In this condition, we did not receive the February salary until now. In this situation, we forced to get debt from others to run our family expenses and meet out our to and fro charges. MKU authorities need to take steps to pay on time-" he added. The higher officials at MKU were not available to comment.

(This article was originally published on EdexLive)

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai Kamaraj University MKU MKU constituent colleges MKU guest lecturers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp