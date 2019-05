By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The results of KL Engineering Entrance Examination for admission into their campuses at Vijayawada and Hyderabad were declared on Wednesday.

Rahul Krishna from Chaitanya Junior College secured the first rank, M Tejesh from Vijay Ratna College of Hyderabad second rank and Pradeep Reddy from Vijayawada the third rank. Vice-chancellor LSS Reddy said the counselling will be held from May 9 for the students who have more than 9 cpp in the Intermediate GPA.