West Bengal Higher Secondary results published, 86.29% students pass

KOLKATA: An estimated 86.29 per cent out of the nearly 8 lakh students passed the Higher Secondary examinations in West Bengal this year, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Out of a total of 7,77,266 candidates, who appeared for the examinations this year, 86.29 per cent students passed, the president of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Mohua Das, told a press meet here.

The overall pass percentage last year was 83.75 per cent, she said.

A total of 7,818 candidates secured 90 per cent or above marks and 2,63,149 students secured 60 per cent or above marks in the examinations this year, Das said.

Das said a total of 137 candidates were among the top 10 rankers from all the three streams - science, arts and commerce.

This year, every rank has been shared by more than one candidate, she added.

Shovan Mondal from Birbhum Zilla School and Rajarshi Burman of Jenkins School in Cooch Behar jointly shared the first rank this year, Das said. Both of them scored 498 out of 500 (99.6 per cent).

The second rank was shared by six candidates, each of them scoring 496 (99.2 per cent), while the third rank was shared by four candidates and each of them scored 494 (98.8 per cent).

Sanjukta Bose, who ranked second in the overall list, topped among girls.

She is a student of Bidhannagar Government High School at Salt Lake in North 24 Parganas district.

The examinations began on February 26 and ended on March 13, Das said, adding, the results were out 74 days after the conclusion of the examinations.

Wishing the students a very bright future, the governor said, "Those who couldn't succeed in the exam have no occasion to lose heart."

"This one exam does not determine the entire life. They should remember that success is not for away," West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi said while congratulating the students who passed with flying colours.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated all students who excelled and those who passed the Higher Secondary examination this year.

"Good wishes to your parents and teachers. Good luck for all your future endeavours," Banerjee said in her message.

 

