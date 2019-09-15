NTA increases application fee for UGC NET 2019 by 25 per cent 

Home Education

The candidates under the general category who paid Rs 800 as application fee for UGC NET June 2019 will now have to pay Rs 1,000.

Published: 15th September 2019

By Express News Service

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET examination from December 2 to 6, 2019. The online registration and application process for the exam has already begun from September 9. Meanwhile, the NTA has introduced a major hike in the application fees for all categories of candidates by almost a whopping 25 per cent.

The candidates under the general category who paid Rs 800 as application fee for UGC NET June 2019 will now have to pay Rs 1,000. Similarly, the application fee for OBC/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates has also been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 500 and for SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender category candidates, it has been hiked to Rs 250 from Rs 200.

The last day for the application process is October 9 while the fees can be paid till October 10. NTA will also conduct the UGC NET exam in June 2020 after December, the dates for which are June 15 to 20 and the registration process for this will begin from March 16, 2020.

To register one can visit official website ntanet.nic.in

The National Educational Testing Bureau of UGC conducts NET to determine eligibility for lectureship and for award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) for Indian nationals in order to ensure minimum standards for the entrants in the teaching profession and research. The Test is conducted in Humanities (including languages), Social Sciences, Forensic Science, Environmental Sciences, Computer Science and Applications and Electronic Science. 

The test for Junior Research Fellowship is being conducted since 1984. The Government of India, through its notification dated July 22, 1988, entrusted the task of conducting the eligibility test for lectureship to UGC. Consequently, UGC conducted the first National Eligibility Test, common to both eligibility for Lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship in two parts, that is, in December 1989 and in March, 1990.

