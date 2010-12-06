I'm a second-year master's student. I'm 6ft tall and fair. I'm interested in modeling. Is there any course that I can pursue?

You may choose to do various useful short-term courses in fashion management ,human behaviour, personality development, etiquette and grooming. These courses are available in all the metro cities .You may also check for such courses at the National Institute of Fashion Technology.



My son is a first-year MBA student in Bangalore. He did his BE in electronics and communications. What should he specialise in – HR, Finance or IT?

Your son should choose his specialisation based on his aptitude and interests. There is always a demand for professionals with the specializations mentioned by you but he should also get good grades to be employed by the top companies. However, the selection of the specialisations should depend upon the aptitude and not market factors and hence, please advise your son to write an aptitude test in case he is confused.



I'm a first-year BSc physics, electronics, mathematics student (triple main) in St Aloysius College, Mangalore. I'm planning to choose between master's in physics and a diploma in nautical science. Which is better for me?

Both courses are good. In case you decide on nautical sciences, do a master’s level course. However, the selection should depend upon your aptitude. The master's in physics can be done at the IITs, BITS-Pilani or any state university. Various courses in nautical science are available at International Maritime University, Chennai, IGNOU etc.



I serve in the defence and is likely to be released in 2015. Will it be useful for me if I do an MBA through distance education?

MBA is a very challenging career option and will help you get jobs easily after your release from the defence. Try to do the executive MBA (with contact classes over the weekend) from institutes like IIMs, XLRI, NMIMS, MDI and Symbiosis). Else you may consider the distance MBA as a second option from IGNOU, Annamalai University etc. Further, be up-to-date on your general knowledge, business trends and practices.

I am a computer science engineer. What are the options available for me to become a scientist in rocket science?

Your best option is the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, situated in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and managed by ISRO. It offers postgraduate engineering courses and a doctoral programme in space science .You may also try for TIFR, Mumbai, and the BARC Training School that will set you on the track to become a rocket scientist.



I'm doing a specialised programme in animation. What are the opportunities available for me?

There is a great demand for professionals who are well qualified in animation and graphics in the communication and entertainment industry. Such professionals can find jobs in the software, web designing, gaming, movies and television industry .You could also find jobs in the information industry in publication houses, newspapers and knowledge management companies.



I'm a student of BSc chemistry. I want to pursue higher studies in criminology. What are the good institutions for this course?

Your best option would be the Master's in Social Work (MSW) from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, (TISS). Similar courses are also available at Nirmala Niketan, SNDT Women’s University, Madras School of Social Work to name a few. It would be better to also improve your knowledge base of psychology through regular in-depth reading and also do a short-term course in counselling.