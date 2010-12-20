Cornelia Funke has been called the JK Rowling of Germany, and she does justice to the magical legacy that the label hints at. Reckless gives ‘Once upon a time…’ a completely new and interesting dimension. The references to the shared repertoire of Western fairy tales are many and each time there is a twist to a well-known tale. Jacob Reckless, the protagonist, falls like Alice through a looking glass into a wonderland called Mirrorworld. He spends years wandering this land Ulysses-like, fighting a scissor-handed tailor, sparring with unicorns, charming fairies, getting into Bluebird’s den and what not!

The equation of power in this world is very fluid and there are many claimants. There are many kinds of beings of whom the humans seem to be the weakest and most unenterprising, except some bravehearts like Jacob.

Jacob’s adventures in this parallel world start quite early and he leads a lonely double life for twelve years before his younger brother Will inadvertently stumbles into the Mirrorworld. It is Will’s entry into Jacob’s world that adds a new twist to the rules of survival mastered by Jacob. Clara, Will’s girlfriend also come through and we follow the three of them and Fox, a shape-shifting girl-vixen as they race against fairy time.

Jacob has to find a way to get Will back into the world of humans. This is because he has been clawed by the stone-skinned Goyl and is fast growing Jade skin and changing into a Goyl. The entire journey is set against the backdrop of a Goyl-Human War that the Goyl are winning.

We start at the ruins where hangs the mirror, through which Jacob, Will and Clara enter the Mirrorworld. Stilts and Heinzels haunt the place but they are not as menacing as the darker creatures that fill the Hungry Forest. We learn that Jacob is well-known in his preferred world as a daredevil treasure hunter, his mentor Chanute doubling up as a father figure. It is a believe-it-or-not world where humans exist along with various other beings—different, magical and dangerous. It is an uneasy, deeply distrustful co-existence and the humans, more often than not, are at a disadvantage. In this Mirrorworld, it is the humans who are held in contempt and looked down upon by the Goyl, the fairies and the dwarfs.

Funke begins with ‘once upon a time’ but the ‘happily ever after’ is open-ended and quite a mixed bag. Funke gives the usually one-dimensional characters like fairies and dwarfs a layered existence. Notions of chivalry, loyalty, love, honesty play an important part in this fantasy and makes it that much more real.

This enchanted world that takes magic for granted also throws up perils beyond human limits and preparedness. Jacob’s long association with this wondrous world equips him better to deal with both the expected and unexpected challenges. He falls, rises and keeps going despite pain and despair. His only wish is to reclaim his brother back from the Goyl.

Funke’s world is entrancing and the breathtaking adventures come alive with her fine descriptions, delicate etchings and fine eye for detail and continuity. Jacob is a hero you can believe in — full of strengths and weaknesses and very human n

— preetamenon@yahoo.co.uk