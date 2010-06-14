The human body requires stretching and twisting actions to maintain muscular and skeletal alignment, flexibility and strength.

Most people suffer from a stiff spine, stiff neck, sluggish abdomen and

improper breathing. This is because they do not twist or rotate their spine regularly and have developed certain structural imbalances in these areas.

Many activities in everyday life involve turning the head and torso only to one side and never to the other side. Such activities cause structural asymmetry and imbalance in the spine and lead to ill health.

Rotation movement must be given to both sides of the body to prevent imbalance and pain. Hatha yoga emphasises this principle for maintaining overall balance.

Twisting asanas are performed in reclining, standing and sitting positions. There is a combination of extension, flexing and rotation among all the twists. Lateral, forward and backward bending asanas prepare the body for the twisting asanas. In fact, twists complement backward and forward bending asanas and form a vital part of asana practice. Though twisting asanas involve rotation of the spine, thorax and abdomen, there are specific twists for the shoulders, wrists, hips and knees to remove stiffness and prevent arthritis.

Twisting asanas provide a squeeze and rinse action. The rotation is initiated by exhalation and removes the harmful toxins in the abdomen. When you inhale, it generates a rinse action in and around the pelvis, abdomen and spine. Parivarta Trikonasana, Jatara Parivartasana, Parivarta Virasana, Marichyasana and Ardha Matsyendrasana are the important twists.

In sitting twists, the legs and hand positions are crucial for deepening the twisting action. Twists require a lot of preparation and must be learnt from an experienced yoga teacher.

Benefits: Twisting asanas align muscles from the abdomen to the chest and shoulders through the spine. It improves the elasticity of the spine and enhances circulation.

All back problems are healed and prevented. The heart functions well, the lung capacity improves, digestive functions are enhanced and the fluid balance is maintained. They act as a balm to realign, detoxify and remove pain.

Regular practice promotes youthful vitality, grace, alertness, clarity and confidence.

