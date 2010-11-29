However visually descriptive a contest is, however alluring the skills on exhibition are, or the sheer drama that enshrouds it, you can seldom turn the volume off. Commentary, with all its emotive and persuasive attributes, elevates the whole experience of watching a match on television.

Hence, we tune in eagerly into Geoffrey Boycott, with his vinegary Yorkshire-isms and distinctive range of cartoon witches’ hats, the hyper-expressionist Tony Greig, Michael Holding’s peculiar Caribbean twang, the analytical Ian Chappell, or Richie Benaud, the Bradman of the booth or David Lloyd with a Lancastrian accent and chockfull of warmth and homely humour.

A good commentator

“He should be both articulate and analytical, and should have extreme knowledge about whichever sport he is covering. It’s a bonus if you are naturally witty and humorous,” explains former test cricketer-turned-commentator Arun Lal. “But if you try to artificially inject these, people will call you a rabble rouser,” he observes.

Robert Steen, a sports writer and senior lecturer in sports journalism at the University of Brighton, UK, opines, “Like journalists, broadcasters have a dual duty: to inform and entertain. Ideally, he should have the audience in the palm of their hands.”

Moreover, they have to deal with an extremely knowledgeable audience. “They have tremendous knowledge about the game besides a surfeit of information at their disposal. This makes our job extremely challenging and hence we have to do a lot of homework before a match,” says Steen.

A tough ground

It isn’t easy for a layman to pursue commentary as a profession. Retired cricketers and some of them legends, such as Holding, Benaud and Shane Warne, pose a stiff challenge. “It’s natural on the broadcaster’s part to employ former cricketers because we have first-hand experience of having played the game at the highest level. So they reckon we have more knowledge than those who haven’t played at any level,” says Steen.

Rare and few

Harsha Bhogle and to a lesser extent Gautam Bhimani are exceptions and the former is highly respected. Then to simulate Bhogle isn’t advisable. He was one of those naturals, who started part-time with All India Radio, when he was still doing his MBA at IIM-Ahmedabad. After his stints with an advertising agency and a few Mumbai-based dailies, his proficiency elicited the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s notice in 1991.

But even before Bhogle’s entry, a handful of commentators with little sports’ background, the most notable being Narottam Puri (an ENT specialist by profession), had made a mark. But the tribe dwindled once retired cricketers reckoned this is a viable post-retirement career option. The pattern boomed off with Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri plunging into it in the mid-90s.

While amateur commentators can hardly pitch in, the lucrative prospects have swelled. “It’s no longer thought as just fun. There is growing professionalism and commentators such as Benaud get more than $2 to 3 lakh (`92 lakh approx) per year,” says Lal.

Not just in cricket, but former players have made way through in almost every other sport. The highly erudite football-hockey Novy Kapadia comes across as a relic, even as the likes of former national footballer Mohammad Ghaus and hockey skipper Viren Rasquinha have taken over the microphone. Former tennis legend Vijay Amritraj is the most recognisable voice of tennis.

Anyone can be a commentator and does not necessarily require a famous name, a degree in hyperbole, MA in clichés and PhD in the blindingly obvious. The unfortunate thing is no one teaches you. But again, therein lies the challenge too.

