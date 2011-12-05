Asking for and giving directions is an important language function. Inevitably, every day we ask for directions to find our way around or give directions to others. There are many different key phrases and expressions we could use while asking for or giving directions.

Recently, I asked the participants of a workshop on communication skills to role-play different situations through which they could demonstrate their language skill of asking for and giving directions. One of the role-play situations was this: A foreigner visits a college. After attending a meeting, the person approaches the receptionist and asks her for directions to go to different places on the campus.

Most participants found it difficult to give clear directions. They were not familiar with some of the common expressions. Even those who were quite fluent in English were not able to perform the function of giving directions in an effective manner.

The following are some common errors that I noticed while they were role-playing:

* Have a right (Take a right).

* The hospital is at your left (The hospital is on your left).

* The bookstall is in the corner (The bookstall is on the corner).

These are some common expressions used while asking for and giving directions:

* How do I get from this place to the railway station?

* Can you tell me how to reach the railway station?

* How do I get to the nearest supermarket?

* Turn left; Turn right.

* Turn left and it’s just on your right.

Here is a sample conversation:

A.Hello, how do I get from this place to the nearest post office?

B:It is about half-a-kilometre from here. Are you going by car?

A: No, by walk.

B:Walk straight for about 300 metres. On your left, you will find a three-storey building painted green. Walk past it. Go straight again. You will see an Internet café. Walk past the café. Walk further for about three minutes. Then take a left and walk straight for two minutes. You will locate the post office on your right.

— rayanal@yahoo.co.uk