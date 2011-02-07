Chinmayee Das is yet to take her lessons in business administration but calculating expenditures and setting profit targets come easily to her. This 23-year-old commerce student of Jatia Kabi Bira Kishore College, Cuttack, has been looking into the accounts of Bonanza, an eatery for a year now.

Das, however, has not compromised on her studies. Currently, she is a third-year student of BA economics. Though her job is demanding, she mostly limits herself to evening shifts and works for the whole day on weekends. Her salary of Rs 5,000 has allowed her to have a good lifestyle and splurge on things whenever she wants.

Das plans to pursue MBA. She feels her part-time job is an opportunity to explore new career options, get hands-on-training and pile up work experience. “This is also an opportunity to network with like-minded professionals. If I continue working, this will definitely give me an edge over others as far as my dream job is concerned,” she says. “I love my work as much as I love my studies. My family supported my decision to learn and earn after I convinced them that it will help me grow in the business sector,” adds Das.

