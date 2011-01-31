Getting to do something professionally even while learning the same is perhaps the best way to master the subject. It was this realisation that made Anu S Lal take video editing seriously while pursuing his mass communication course. Anu, a second-year mass communication student of Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, is a professional video editor. He learnt video editing during his Class 12 vacation and now Anu keeps himself busy with studies and editing assignments for TV serials. He shuttles between his classes and editing suites, which deprives him of the one thing that he most loves. “I hardly sleep when I have got projects to finish. But I have no complaints. I have learnt to manage this,” says Lal.

His classes end by 3.30pm. Within an hour he will be at the editing suite where the rough cuts of serial sequences will be waiting for him. By the time he leaves the studio, it would be early morning. “Often I leave the studio at 2am or 3am. To wake up in the morning and then turn up for my classes on time is indeed hard,” he says. “Even if I’m late, I seldom bunk classes. Also when exams are around, I take a break from my editing work and devote myself entirely to studies,” he adds. Editing is also paying him well. “I will be paid Rs 50-60 per hour, if I work for a studio. When I work on my laptop I earn about Rs 200 per hour. On an average I would earn around Rs10,000 a month,” he says.

