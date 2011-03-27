King’s college, london

St John’s Institute of Dermatology offers UG and PG programmes. Apply online along with your academic transcripts, work experience certificate (optional), TOEFL/IELTS score with the former being at least 603 (paper-based) or 100 (Internet-based) and the latter 7, and a personal statement. Fees is £25,800 (approx `19 lakh). More details on www.kcl.ac.uk

Boston University, USA

The Department of Dermatology offers one-year degree and non-degree programmes. Apply with a GPA of 3.7, you need to submit two college recommendations, GRE and TOEFL/IELTS scores with the former being at least 550 (paper-based) or 84 (Internet-based) and the latter being 6.5. More details on www.bu.edu/academics/busm/departments/dermatology

Queen mary

college, uk

The college, affiliated to the University of London, offers a one-year part-time PG diploma course in clinical dermatology via the distance mode. Apply online with your UG transcripts and IELTS/TOEFL scores. You need to have scored at least 580 (paper-based) or 92 (Internet-based) in TOEFL and 6.5 in IELTS. More details on www.qmul.ac.uk

New York University, USA

The Department of Dermatology offers a three-year residency programme. Apply through Electronic Residency Application Service along with your academic transcripts, personal statement, two letters of recommendation, GRE and TOEFL scores. More details on http://dermatology.med.nyu.edu/

Columbia University, USA

The Department of Dermatology offers a three-year residency programme. Postgraduate students can apply online along with their academic records, personal statement, CV and three-four recommendation letters. More details on www.cumc.columbia.edu

