Indian B-schools are in the recruitment mode, tyring to break placement records and elated MBA graduates are cooling their heels before joining the industry, but behind all this hoopla lies a grim fact — a recent study conducted by professors Nirmalya Kumar and Phanish Purnam of London Business School’s (LBS) Aditya Birla India Center finds that research on managment in India is woefully low, it doesn’t even match Asian standards.

Indian School of Business, which is a relatively new B-school, tops the list with 11 authors who have published papers in reputed journals, followed by IIM-Calcutta with 10 and IIM-Bombay with nine authors. The only other exclusive B-school to feature in this list is XLRI with four articles. The study has been divided into two decades — 1990-1999 and 2000-2009. During 1990-1999, it was the Indian Statistical Institute (Kolkata and Delhi) which produced the maximum number of authors in the management area.

Pursuing an MBA degree has become the norm for many, as organisations are increasingly employing management grads so much so that even communication degrees are termed MBAs. “Earlier, a master’s degree was the minimum requirement to land a job. Now MBA performs the same role. It is an easy way for corporates to segregate and employ the candidates they want,” says Joydip Mitra, professor, Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. He explains that students who join an MBA course to get a job don’t have the capacity to pursue research. “The

statistics and accounts that they learn is very basic and doesn’t help them for a scholarly career. Yet, they somehow get a job with the MBA degree,” he

laments.

Only 10-15 per cent of IIM-C’s students take up research. “When a B-school does not have faculty with scholarly leanings, the teaching and syllabus are not strong enough and the students have no confidence to take up research. In research, you work alone and you can’t afford to be mediocre. Fundamentals in most schools are not taught well — that’s where the problem lies,” says Sougata Ray, dean, IIM-C.

Tracking the trend in management research, Mitra says, “Candidates hardly do any literature review or contribute to the subject theory-wise. Most of the research is just problem solving or reinventing some old thoeries.”

However, Ray begs to differ. At IIM-C, the general MBA students aren’t expected to contribute much to management research. The onus lies on the students of Fellow Programme in Management. While these 20-25 students may not take up research immediately, Ray claims, they eventually join the academia after accumulating enough industry experience. “The challenge is with research that has direct bearing on the industry. Corporates are unable to clearly explain their problem to us and try to hide them. If we can assist the industry with our knowledge base, then we can develop many theories based on practical approach,” he says.

