Candidates preparing for standardised tests like GRE or SAT or any competitive examination or campus placement need to be good at word comparisons or verbal analogies,

if they want to succeed. Even those who have excellent vocabulary may find word comparisons difficult if they lack reasoning skills. Employers use verbal analogies as a screening test to determine an individual’s verbal reasoning skills.

A verbal analogies test focuses on seeing relationships between concepts. Pairs of words are related in many ways. In the test, a typical question has a pair of related words and another word without its pair and the candidate must find a word that has the same relationship to the word as the first pair. There may be often more than one possible answer but the candidate should look for the word or phrase which best completes the analogy. To determine the best answer to an analogy question is to think of a word or phrase that links the first two words.

Here is an example:

* ;Early is to late, as wide is to narrow.

Here ‘late’ is the antonym of ‘early’ and ‘narrow’ is the opposite of ‘wide’. Here is a sample question:

* ;;Clock is to time as thermometer is to:

A) ;temperature B) weather

C) degrees D) centigrade

In the example above, temperature is the best answer because a clock measures time and a thermometer measures temperature.

There are different types of word analogies and learning each type helps the candidates recognise and classify the different types of analogies and score well in competitive exams. Below are a few common types of verbal analogies with examples:

* ;Verb tenses analogies: lay and laid, lie and lied (past tense).

* ;Synonym analogies: abundant and bountiful, frequent and regular.

* ;Antonym analogies: common and extraordinary, familiar and strange

