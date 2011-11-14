Vinnya CS gets a high each time she takes her friends out for a treat. The reason? Unlike her pals, it’s not her pocket money she is spending. The 20-year-old, second-year BCom student at Vidhyaniketan College, works after her college hours and earns her pocket money. “I have been working for six months now and I have never found it difficult to manage studies with this on the side. Once you learn the balancing act, the rest falls into place in no time. Every day after college I rush to my office and work till 7pm,” she says. Vinnya says she had the complete support of her family when she started working at Aspire IT Private Limited, an IT firm based in Edappally. “Both my parents are working. So they had no issues regarding this,” she adds.

Earning a quick buck is not her priority as Vinnya picked a job that would be useful for her in the future. “I am getting hands-on experience in data entry. By the time I finish my course, I will also earn an experience certificate from the firm I am working at,” she says. Vinnya says her monthly income of `4,000 is more than enough to cover all her personal and educational expenses. “It really feels good when you are paying for all your college expenses, including the fees. The rest I hand over to my parents,” she smiles.

Vinnya adds she is not the only student in her college who works part-time. “Actually we are a gang of nine and I am the only girl,” she says with pride.

— navamysudhish@newindianexpress.com