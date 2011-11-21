Fruits are another of those gifts from God and are not just to test Adam and Eve. Fruits have a combination of nutrients, anti-oxidants and fibres and are wholesome food, meaning they can be taken as a meal and will be quite healthy by themselves.

One of the common statements that my patients make is, “I stopped drinking fruit juices because they have no nutrients in them. I read that eating a fruit is much better.” When I ask how often they eat fruits, I get answers like, ‘once a week or once in three days.’

For the record, fruit juices are not bad. They are certainly better than not eating any fruit at all. And fruit juices do not lose nutrients, when juiced, they only lose fibre. So if you have had your share of fibre, then drinking the fruit juice is quite good enough for you. If you are dependent on the fruit for your fibre content for the day, then a fruit is better than its juice. If you are not getting either, then just drink a fruit juice.

‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away’ is quite true in many ways. While it may not keep the trauma surgeons away, a fruit a day is a healthy habit. And wellness doctors will certainly vouch for that. So try and get in a fruit into your diet every day. I keep getting statements from patients that fruits are dangerous when taken with food. While it is true that the best time to eat a fruit is about three hours before or after meals, fruits are certainly not dangerous when taken at any time of the day.

Being in the diabetic capital of the world, a large number of my patients seeking wellness are also diabetic. And most of them are shocked when I tell them to eat a fruit every day. In principle, even diabetics (those who are not affected with kidney diseases yet) can have one fruit a day. No, not one jackfruit every day, but one small fruit a day is perfectly acceptable.

Nature makes some great medicines to keep you healthy, make use of them.

— drwasim@yourwellnessdoc.com