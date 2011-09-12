A number of job training institutes from across the country are now flocking to Kerala. Many of these are job recruitment agencies who have now doubled up as job training centres. An expanding workforce, lure of newer IT hubs and most importantly the lack of certain essential professional skills in the workforce are some of the factors driving the inflow. Candidates from Kerala while academically sound often lag behind in terms of practical skills — the training centres seeks to fill this void.

“In Kerala, the HR pool is academically and technically well equipped. They perform better than their fellow candidates in written examinations. But when it comes to interviews, group discussions or presentations, they lag behind. But this is not a huge problem and can be fixed easily considering that the candidates here have their basics right. Many of our companies themselves have advised us to start a school like this to fix this problem,” says Midhun, admin manager-Goldenbridgehr, a finishing school in Kochi which was earlier a recruitment consultancy.

Many of the agencies reiterate that it is the experience with the candidates here that lead them towards imparting training. “We began as a recruitment agency four years back. Soon we realised that many skills, especially communication, was a major weakness among students. Initially we gave the training free of cost but soon we had huge numbers. Even now we give informal training on soft skills,” says Jenson Thomas Abraham, managing director, Dreamjob Solutions.

The agencies look at personality development, language skills, confidence building, public speaking, team work, interpersonal skills, etc. Apart from these basic soft skills, some of them also impart short term courses in retail, infotech, finance etc.

The absence of sufficient training at the school and college level is creating this void, some argue. “From our experience with colleges here we have seen most of them have a very tight academic schedule. Hence, there is no room for training on real life situations, on general knowledge or self awareness. There are often several myths about the job environment and employment. Some of them even lack basic skills like writing a resumé. We even find students cut-copy-pasting resumes straight out of the internet,” says Shajan Samuel, division head, Indian Institute of Job Training, south. IIJT has tied up with HR services company Teamlease to start a job training centre in Kochi.

Another issue that is driving these agencies is the tough competition in the state. “Every year 30-35,000 BTech students graduate. But only 4,000 jobs are available. Hence a large workforce is available in Kerala unlike Bangalore. This draws a number of companies. But the lack of essential skills disappoints them,” says Midhun. A number of these job recruitment agencies have tie-ups with companies and colleges. “A college’s brand value depends on campus placements. Hence when companies fail to recruit, colleges too are concerned. So many colleges collaborate with us,” he adds.

