Small or posh, when it comes to a college canteen, size does not matter. The Indian Institute of Technology-Bhubaneswar (IIT-BBS) campus resonates a pride when it flaunts its window canteen, which is termed by students as the saviour for their ‘sudden hunger pangs’.

The tiny cafe satisfies almost everyone in the campus — students and faculty alike. Nothing can beat the feeling of a warm cup of coffee accompanied by a steaming bowl of Maggi noodles or patties. Only a few months into its inception, it already is the place for students to chill. No matter what the reason is, one craves for a strong aroma that only a cup of coffee or tea can provide. “A canteen is the most integral and important part of the whole college system. It is a tradition without which college life is incomplete,” explains a pensive Yadish Khan, a fourth-year civil engineering student.

Prior to this, the students had no easy option to have a wholesome snack. Some students call it an oasis in the desert — they realise it’s importance because a few months back, they had nothing that they could call a canteen. “We come here every time we get a break,” says Nishant Sahay, a third-year student. Khan chips in, “Even if we do not have breaks, we manage to create

a few.”

Even though Dominos and CCD were available, they were expensive options. “As students we could not afford to shell out so much money every time we were hungry. Also our crippling schedules did not allow us to venture out far,” says Sahay.

The canteen’s manager, affectionately called ‘bhaina’ (meaning brother in Odia) knows almost everyone by name. The college authorities are planning to develop the canteen so as to provide proper meals to the students. However, they are not complaining. Youngsters are happy with the small cosy canteen that opens as early as 9am and closes after all the students leave the campus.

