In its third edition, the Indian Management Conclave 2012, held at India International Centre, New Delhi, from August 9-10 brought together academicians and industry experts who brainstormed on issues like quality of management education, faculty, international accreditation, market demands and opportunities in Indian business education.

The two-day event was flagged-off by Amit Agnihotri, convener of the conclave and chairman, MBAUniverse.com. Dr Bala Balachandra, founder and dean, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, suggested that institutions of higher education must engage in experiential learning.

The first day also saw presentations by TK Srirang, senior general manager, HR management group, ICICI Bank. Srirang started by calling management internships an ‘apology’. “We teach students strategic courses and they join management institutes with expectations. But it is shattered when even after a huge investment of time and money they are not industry-ready. What is being taught is imported and irrelevant to the Indian scenario,” he said.

SS Mantha, chairman, AICTE, asked B-schools to focus on quality and engage with medium and small enterprises to develop a strong industry-academia collaboration.

The second day of the conclave was all about finding solutions to the problems posed on the first day. “We need to work on adding value to the key constituency — students. After all, they are a work-in-process inventory,” said Dr Abraham Koshy, professor of marketing, IIM-Ahmedabad. Dr MJ Xavier, director, IIM-Ranchi said that the fundamental vision of B-schools in India are on the wrong footing. “We need to get out of the demolition syndrome and collaborate to introduce the value creation approach. I call this, c-commerce (collaborative commerce). We must concentrate on technology-enabled teaching,” he said.

