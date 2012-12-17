Suhas Gopinath, chairman of Global Inc, began his venture when he was only 14 years old. He was touted as the world’s youngest CEO then. Suhas studied in Ramaiah Institute of Engineering, Bangalore. He dropped out in his final year in 2006. In 2009, he received his diploma in global leadership from Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University, USA. We ask him to revisit his college life.

What did college teach you?

College taught me the importance of friendship. It was interesting in college. There were students from every background and we were all treated the same way. I miss that diversity.

Your proudest moment in college?

I was an average student in college. But remember I started a company when I was 14 years old. When I was a first-year student, HR people from my company came to recruit my seniors so many seniors gave me their CVs and asked if they could get a job in my company. That was probably one of my proudest moments.

Have you had any embarrassing moments in college?

Well, in college, a girl proposed to me in the parking lot. I did not know how to react. My friends were with me all the time but suddenly I found myself alone with the girl. My friends had gone a little ahead and I could see they were all laughing. I guess that was pretty embarrassing.

How did you score points with the opposite gender?

In college, I was an introvert. At work, for obvious reasons, I have to be candid but it wasn’t like that in college. I used to be shy. I couldn’t eat when I was sitting alone with a girl. They knew who I was and about my company. They asked me to recount how I started and the journey so far. I used to ask for their email IDs so that I could email the entire thing to them.

Was bunking a part of your college routine?

Of course! I used to bunk classes. It so happened that our college had banned cell phones on campus so I used to bunk classes to go to office, check mails and make calls. My friends used to bunk to go to movies or hang out but I was always thinking about work. Only once had I bunked to go on a long drive with my friends. That’s when I learnt it’s very important to have some time for yourself, friends and family. It’s important to have that balance in life.

Did you have any rifts with any professors? Why?

There’s one that I can recall. I was low on attendance — I had been invited at that time to represent World Bank. My exams were coming up so I met the head of my department to get a hall ticket for my exams. But he said that he did not care if I was working for World bank or State Bank, he would not give me a pass. However, I must emphasize that many of my professors were very supportive. One young professor, who saw me come out of the HoD’s office, told me he would look into the issue and check if he could fix it. He also handed me his CV and asked if he could get a job in my company.

Where did you hang out in college?

All of us used to hang out in the food court inside the college.

What extracurricular activities were you involved in?

I used to volunteer to organise events in college. I was always given the responsibility of raising funds. I used to enjoy participating in the college events.

