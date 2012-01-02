Mahmoud LS Altarabin, in 2005, was the first foreign student ever to win the gold medal at University of Hyderabad (UoH). The 33-year-old, who hails from Rafah, Palestine, had topped the master’s in applied linguistics course at UoH. He had come to India through a scholarship programme offered by Palestine’s ministry of higher education.

After finishing his master’s, he returned home and worked as a teacher. Altarabin says, “I have always been a good student, I had topped my bachelor’s and master’s.” After working for four years, when he decided to pursue his PhD, India was his obvious choice as “it’s comfortable.” He joined UoH’s Centre for Applied Linguistics and Translation Studies (CALTS) for PhD in translation studies in 2009. He also received the UGC-Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) the following year.

“I have not travelled much around India,” shares Altarabin. He explains that since he has a family back home, he does not want to spend much here. “I am saving all the money to buy loads of gifts for my family and kids.” However, he has visited Meghalaya and Agra with friends. Altarabin feels Hyderabad is similar to his hometown, “but Hyderabad offers a lot of freedom for its people,” he says. “I feel welcomed here, probably because I look like an Indian”.

A seasoned cook and an expert in Palestinian cuisine, Altarabin, however, could not learn how to cook the Hyderabadi biryani. “I am a good cook. I love the Kalyani Biryani (Hyderabadi beef biryani) here. Friends often visit me mainly for the food I cook. Through this, they also get a feel of home food in some way,” he says.

Altarabin like any other foreign student, wishes to go back as soon as the course gets over. “I plan to finish my PhD by 2013 and I am eager to join my family,” he says. However, he adds that he would miss Hyderabad. As a memoir, he would like to take Hyderabad pearls and garments for his wife, family and kids. Altarabin also expressed his desire to learn to cook Hyderabadi biryani for his family.

Having realised the present situation of his home land, he says the future is quite uncertain. “There is nothing stable back home. We need international support to bring stability in Palestine. He feels, getting a job after PhD is not a big issue, as he was already working for four years as a permanent professor in a university in Palestine.” But he wants to take his family out of Palestine and work in some other Arab country, thereby ensuring a better future for his kids.

— rahul.v@indianexpress.com