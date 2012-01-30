The Sino-Indian War of 1962 identified the need for training selected Indians for commissioned ranks in the Army. This led to the establishment of the Officers Training School, now known as Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on January 15, 1963. Today, OTA at Chennai, has evolved from an institution to become a premier pre-commission training academy in the country. In the last 50 years, OTA has switched over to training gentlemen cadets for Short Service Commission. In addition to this, 20 years ago, it also became the first to induct women into the officer cadre. The academy also has the distinction of training cadets from armies of foreign nations since 1980.

Study at OTA

A common misconception among people is that the Army places importance only to physical and arms training, apart from grooming them to lead the nation. Proving this misconception wrong is OTA, which offers a PG diploma in defence and strategic studies, in affiliation with the University of Madras, Chennai. Each batch comprises 750 cadets, who undergo intensive basic military training for 11 months, along with training in communication skills, confidence building, personality development, public speaking, reading and writing exercises. State-of-the-art facilities for swimming, horse riding, golf, squash and tennis give cadets a chance to excel at extracurricular activities. Adventure sports like paragliding, rock climbing, sky diving, sailing, parasailing, trekking, simulation games, patrolling, developing basic tactical skills, boxing and judo are all a part of the life of students at OTA.

Civilians enter the OTA for pre-commissioned training through the UPSC exams after their UG. “If you expect men to lay down their lives on your order, you have to be an example worth laying their life down for,” says Major General UM Rajavelu, commandant at OTA. “They should be physically tough to live under any conditions, carry weight, think on their feet and be able to take as well as give orders. Mental and physical strength is important in this field, irrespective of gender. Strategic studies, internal security, left-wing extremism, security issues, border issues from neighbouring countries and its implication on inland security is all important for cadets to learn in order to be able to protect the nation,” he added. Although women officers aren’t sent to combat, they measure up equally well, sometimes even better, when equal training is provided.

Affiliation with University of Madras

The department of defence and strategic studies at University of Madras (UoM) has been associated with military institutions since 1987. Its HoD, Gopalji Malviya says, “I look at it as a profile enhancement of the institution and capacity building of cadets. The university aims at the latter and takes pride in providing academic flavour to uniformed officers. This works as a value addition to the commission. From 2011, they have been affiliated to the university through the defence management and strategic studies course. Their subjects also include internal and external security, corporate leadership, financial management, communication, etc.

Student life, though strenuous and back breaking, quite literally, is something the cadets seem to thoroughly enjoy. The spirit of togetherness drives them to achieve more every day and this spirit is also infectious. Through pain and punishments, these cadets are like rocks that have to be shaped and shined for the brilliance of a diamond. “As a child I always wanted to be an action hero and here I feel like one,” exclaims LC Saba Rizni. They don’t miss mobile phones or the other luxuries. It’s all about the goal and the future. They believe the mind rules over their body and so have been training themselves to dust themselves off and pick themselves up. “After a point, we don’t get time to remember our homes or worry about how much we’ve slept,” says cadet LC Archana Chauhan.

“You only need to be an average person. You need a lot of josh (passion), resilience and be prepared to undergo physically strenuous training. Our job is to groom military leaders,” says Rajavelu. Do you have what it takes.

