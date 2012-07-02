Career advice on media

Venkata Susmita Biswas By

Having tasted success with her online mass communication job portal, www.jobsmedia.in, Pragyan Mohanty has now launched a website for mass communication students — MassCommBuzz (MCB). “In India, the media and communication industry has grown in a big way in the last few years. So has the media education sector. But what remains after all these years is a distinct lack of information that young people need while making a career choice. I’ve been a mass media student myself and I’d faced this problem,” says Mohanty, who was inspired by JobsMedia’s success to start this portal. She hopes MCB will provide a platform that will answer questions from aspirants and bring like-minded people to a common place for information sharing. “A large number of visitors to JobsMedia are young people at the beginning of their careers. Established professionals naturally need less help in finding a job. In my interactions with our visitors, I realised it is the freshers who need the most guidance. Our first objective would be to get these youths to MCB and help allay their career-related concerns by providing them the information they need,” says the 29-year-old.

The month-old website gives us the feeling it maybe the PagalGuy for mass communication students. “PagalGuy has done a phenomenal job in the management education sphere by bringing CAT aspirants to one place and making their lives easier. In this sense, our goals will be common — we want to help students — but our methods are slightly different. PagalGuy started out of a discussion forum. We’re starting out as a news and features blog,” clarifies the IIMC-Delhi graduate. This website will be a largely user-generated content site where students can contribute and stay updated on news and events in colleges. “Students who wish to report the happenings on their campuses will be paid by the word and their reports will be carried with their bylines. Call it an earn-while-you-learn platform,” adds Mohanty.

Though aimed at students, MCB can also benefit beginners as professionals share tips on being in the industry, its norms, etc. Mohanty says, “Our Career Gyan section offers a peek into the lives of media professionals. One of our best-received articles was about Rahil Mehta, a radio jockey in Surat. Rahil spoke about the ups and downs of being an RJ. He tells us how difficult it is to drag himself out of bed early in the morning, read newspapers, prepare scripts and deliver news updates to the denizens of his city.

