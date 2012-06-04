Sleepless nights to catch up, go clubbing anyone? Shimon Caleb Middy’s story is slightly different as he spends the unearthly hours working for lead generation at a BPO. “I am a late sleeper and am either online or watching television till 5am. The BPO job suits my body-clock perfectly well,” says the 19-year-old.

A second-year BCom student at St Joseph’s Degree and PG College, Hyderabad, Middy juggles work with his college schedule. “I got into working for Air Hub through a friend. Unlike other BPOs, it is a small company and there is only one shift from 9pm to 6am. This leaves me with ample time to go to college,” he says. The fat sum of `7,000 leaves him with enough pocket-money and some to spare. “I keep `2,000 for my expenses and give the rest to my family. It makes me feel responsible,” shares Middy. The added incentive is to save up for a smartphone, he confesses.

“I do not work only for the money. The job has helped me improve my communication skills and adds to my resume as work experience. I will continue to work till my final year as it will get progressively difficult to strike a balance with the final semester projects,” says Middy, who plans to pursue his MBA after graduation. “Finance is a tricky field and landing a good job is difficult. As a matter of fact, my colleagues are mostly MBAs, and working gives me the confidence that it might not be difficult to be employed,” signs off Middy ■

