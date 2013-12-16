Science Expo’13 at SA Engineering College

SA Engineering College, Chennai, conducted a two-day state level science exhibition titled Science Expo’13 at the college campus. T Sasilatha, vice-principal, welcomed the gathering. P Venkatesh Raja, director, delivered the keynote address. S Suyambazhan, principal, delivered the special address. D Dasarathan, secretary, delivered the inaugural address. Over 1,000 students participated in the exhibition. Jayaprakash Gandhi, career consultant and analyst, delivered the inaugural address and distributed, awards and certificates to the winners. A Chandravadhana, HoD, humanity and science department, delivered the vote of thanks.

Chennai’s Saveetha Dental College developes an artificial eye

Saveetha Dental College, Chennai, has developed a prototype model for orbital prosthesis. Orbital prosthesis is an artificial eye that replicates eye movements and gives a natural appearance. This model allows blinking and lateral movement of the eye. The project titled Mems Synchronised Robotic Orbital Prosthesis was initiated under the guidance of Prof Deepak Nallaswamy, director of academics, Saveetha Dental College, R Vidya Sakthi, PG student, department of prosthodontia, and Theerth Raj, PG student, Saveetha School of Engineering.

NPTEL programme held at Karur

The department of computer science and engineering, information technology and Central Library of Chettinad College of Engineering and Technology, Karur, organised a one-day workshop on National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL). The workshop was co-ordinated by T Rajendran, professor and head, department of CSE and IT and AM Venkatachalam, senior librarian at Chettinad College of Engineering and Technology, Karur. The function was inaugurated by C Jegadheesan, principal, Chettinad College of Engineering and Technology, and K Mangala Sunder, National Web Courses coordinator, and NPTEL coordinator, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, Chennai. Over 200 faculty members from nearly 40 colleges participated in the programme.

ACCA courses offered at BRK Academy

Chennai-based BRK Academy’s Financial Lab has recently launched the internationally recognised finance and management courses in tie up as a Learning Partner with Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK. The fundamental-level papers include, account in business, management accounting, and financial accounting, taxation, financial reporting, and financial management. Under the professional level, papers available are governance risk and ethics, corporate reporting, business analysis, advanced financial management, advanced performance management, and advanced taxation. Students will also undergo a practical training programme. Students can choose between 6am to 12noon sessions during weekdays and 7am to 8pm on weekends. For details visit www.brkacademy.com.

Conference on Nanomaterials held at BS Abdur Rahman University

BS Abdur Rahman University, Chennai, organised a three-day international conference on ‘Nanomaterials: Science, Technology, and Applications’ (ICNM’13) in collaboration with Deakin University, Australia and Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia. Michael Carter, trade commissioner and consul commercial, Australian Consulate General, Chennai, was the chief guest and inaugurated the conference. This conference aims to motivate the next generation to develop their professional skills in nanoscience and nanotechnology. Prof JAK Tareen, vice-chancellor, BS Abdur Rahman University, presided over the conference. Abdul Qadir Abdul Rahman Buhari, chairman, felicitated the organisers. Jagat Kanwar, head, Nanomedicine Laboratory of Immunology and Molecular Biomedical Research, Deakin University, Australia, Abdul Hadi, faculty of chemical engineering, Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia, and Takuya Tsuzuki, associate professor, Research School of Engineering, Australian National University, Australia. Over 350 delegates from various countries attended the conference.

MoU signed with Plymouth University

BS Abdur Rahman University, signed an MoU with Plymouth University, UK, in the presence of Bharat Joshi, British Deputy High Commissioner, and Abdul Qadir A Rahman Buhari. Prof JAK Tareen, and David Jenkins from Plymouth University, exchanged the MoU. This will initiate academic staff cooperation on collaborative research in areas of common interest, identifying and developing collaborative research programmes, and student-staff exchange programmes.

KIMS Boy Excels in MBBS Examination

Sritam Pattnaik, a student of Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bhubaneswar, has been awarded the Dr Gobind Chandra Senapati Memorial Gold Medal by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics for the year-2013 for securing second highest mark in Pediatrics in final MBBS Final Examination 2013 of Utkal University. He received the award from Surya Narayan Patra, Odisha’s minister for Revenue and Disaster Management during Odisha State Pedicon 2013-the 34th Odisha State Pediatric Conference held at Berhampur. Sidharth secured second highest mark in pediatrics and surgery among the students of government and private medical colleges under Utkal University, and topped in KIMS, result of which was declared recently.

PBCET organises three-day workshop

Pavendar Bharathidasan College of Engineering and Technology, Tiruchy, organised a three-day workshop on leadership skills and digital skills for school principals and teachers in association with ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu, Chennai. The objective of improving the capacity and quality of teaching – learning process in schools. Sessions were also conducted on new delivery techniques for teachers with the help of ICT tools and transformed them into tech savvy teachers. ICT tools can be used not only for the delivery of classes but also for the day-to-day activities of the teachers. Nalini, principal, delivered the welcome address. Uma Arun, academic director, delivered the presidential address. Vasantha, IMS, was the chief guest and addressed the students. Devatha, HoD, textile department, Sivakumar, CEO of ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu, was also present.