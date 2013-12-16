Programme and Portfolio Management

Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore’s course has specially been designed to understand project fundamentals and other topics such as tools of management, project dynamics, portfolio selection and management.

Eligibility: Postgraduate mid and senior level managers | Fee: Rs 57,000 (residential) and Rs 55, 575 (non-residential).

Duration: February 10-12 | Number of seats: Limited | How to apply: Interested candidates can apply for the programe online | Last date of admission: December 30. Website: www.iimb.ernet.in

Fumigation, prophylaxis and pest management techniques for stored products

The programme offered by Central Food Technological Research, Mysore, would focus on introduction to insects, life cycle, detection of insect, insect control, ecology and control of household insect pest, structural pests-termites, pesticide toxicology among others. Eligibility: Graduates | Fee: Rs 14,000 | Duration: February 28-14 | Number of seats: Limited | How to apply: Apply online | Last date of admission: Admissions open | Website: www.cftri.com

Legal and Business Environment

Given the increase in the percentage of start ups in India, this diploma course at Amity University, Directorate of Distance and Online Education, comes at an opportune time for first-time entrepreneurs. Subjects include business environment and law, business management functions and practices, law of contract, political science and global CSR. | Eligibility: 10+2 | Fee: Rs 67, 500 | Duration: One year distance learning | Number of seats: Limited | How to apply: Online.

Last date of admission: Admissions are open now | Website: www.amityelearning.com

Statistical quality control

This part-time certificate programme offered by Indian Statistical Institute, Bangalore, has been designed to provide intensive training in theory and practice of SQC and covers statistical techniques for ISO/TS/CMM/Six Sigma | Eligibility: Graduates of mathematics and under 35 years | Fee: Rs 10,000 | Duration: Nine months (from January) | Number of seats: Limited | How to apply: Interested candidates can apply for the programme online | Last date of admission: Admissions are open now | Website: www.isibang.ac.in

Social impact assessment

This short-term programme at Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi, has been designed for build capacity and create awareness among regulators, developers, NGOs and academicians to understand SIA process by sensitising stakeholders | Eligibility: Graduates | Fee: Rs 9,900.

Duration: January 20-24. Number of seats: First-come-first-serve basis | How to apply: Online

Last date of admission: Admissions are open now. Website: www.cseindia.org

Cryogenic technology: materials, processes and equipment

Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur’s course has been designed to understand the basics on theory and practices of cryogenic engineering. The programme includes subjects such as introduction to cryogenic engineering, basics of thermal engineering, thermodynamics, vacuum technologies, instrumentation among others. This is extremely helpful for those interested in pursuing a career in cryogenics.

Eligibility: BTech in any branch of engineering or MSc in physics | Fee: Rs 28,150 | Duration: February 17-21 | Number of seats: Limited.

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply for the programme online | Last date of admission: January 31 | Website: www.iitkgp.ac.in

Basic data analysis for the health sciences

This course from the Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad, is being offered to help the participants create and manage health-related databases and includes subjects such as basic spreadsheet, database creation, public health concepts, basic epidemiology among others.

Eligibility: Graduate | Fee: Rs 30,000 (non-residential) and Rs 60,000 (residential) |

Duration: August-October 2014 |

Number of seats: Limited

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply for the programme online | Last date of admission: Admissions are open |

Website: www.phfi.org

Library automation using Koha

This niche programme offered by National Institute of Science Communication and Information Resources, New Delhi, is meant only for those interested in a career in library automation and management. It includes subjects such as library automation, koha overviews and installation, configuring and operation and koha system administration.

Eligibility: Graduation | Fee: Rs 4,000 |

Duration: February 17-21 |

Number of seats: Limited | How to apply: Interested candidates can register themselves online | Last date of admission:

Admissions are open now | Website: www.niscair.res.in

Quality Management for Nursing administrators

The programme at Academy of Hospital Administration, Noida, aims to address the roles and functions of nursing professionals engaged in management of nursing care and services. It will provide information on subjects including quality management, quality assurance, quality standards and accreditation among others. | Eligibility: Graduate and nursing professionals | Fee: Rs 4,000 | Duration: February 17-22 | Number of seats: 32 | How to apply: Interested candidates are to register themselves at the institute | Last date of admission: Admissions are open now | Website: www.ahaindia.org