Prof MK Sridhar, executive director, Karnataka Knowledge Commission (KKC), is playing a pivotal role in revolutionising the State’s education system. A teacher for 34 years, Sridhar believes student-centric methods would help elevate our higher education industry. Excerpts from an interview...

Initially, what were the challenging factors at KKC?

The biggest challenge was dealing with perceptions and experiences of people. For example, people expect the government to act on certain issues. Similarly, the government perceives non-governmental organisations, researchers and experts to react in a certain manner. People are also aware of the many commissions who have submitted unsuccessful reports. There is a need to strike a balance between making reports and building trust. It was also challenging to deal with bureaucrats and politicians.

How do you see the Commission’s recommendations in two years from now?

A percentage of the recommendations are innovative and out-of-the-box. Within a short time, the Commission submitted the first set of recommendations. The recommendations cannot and must not be theoretical, but operational. There is a need to strategise the recommendations and hence we divided some of the recommendations into short-term — those that can be implemented immediately — and long-term. The recommendations need not depend on finance, but must be linked to knowledge.

What is the need of the hour in state universities?

In higher education and universities, a paradigm shift is required. One of the primary requirements is to focus on youth. During meetings of the mission group for higher education, it was clear that the thinking should not be from universities, colleges or teachers. That was not the perspective we needed. We had to think about higher education from a student’s perspective. Institutes have to become more student-centric. Every effort is being made to enrich students.

What kind of mechanism can be put in to bring about this shift in perspective?

There is no mechanism to capture students views and put it into practice. We need to find one. Public universities have geographical limitations and the vision of these varsities must come from the expectations of students and youths from that particular district. The expectations have to be captured and implemented to bring about changes in the system. The powers of a central agency like the university has to be devolved. The genuine expectations of youngsters cannot be addressed by the present system. The entire system of higher education has to be revisited. New methods have to be worked out to make the higher education system contemporary.

What is your message for students?

If I look around, there is a lot of gloom, darkness and helplessness. There is a feeling that only the Almighty can save. In spite of trials and tribulations, the issue is how can one cope with them and remain hopeful and positive. The most important thing is if one can save him or herself from hopeless situations. For youths, this becomes very critical because at this age, one can feel that everything is bad and everybody is wrong. It is true. All said and done, one must think about how to stay afloat on the waters of life’s situations.

