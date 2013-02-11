Edupristine, an online finance training and certification provider started in 2007 offers courses on exam preparation for international exams like CFA, FRM and PRM. Apart from this, courses on equity valuation, debt instruments, derivatives, project finance and other areas of finance are also offered. The courses costing Rs 12-20,000 can be brought online. “There are 1,000+ recordings encompassing several finance courses on diverse topics. Around 10,000 students/professionals have purchased our trainings so far,” says Pawan Prabhat, co-founder. Headquartered in India, Edupristine boasts of a global presence and aids students, professionals and corporates in finance preparation. Led by IIT and IIM alumni, Edupristine raised its investment from Accel Partners and its angel investments from Dr Mark Mobius and Rajesh Sehgal of Franklin Templeton.

Paramdeep, another co-founder, lists the benefits, “By virtue of its non-intrusive nature, the online mode imparts and facilitates learning in the same breath. Thus, a student can learn at his/her own pace on a topic of own choice from the comfort of home.”

“We plan to add more courses and expand majorly in the online training space as we believe that it makes quality education more accessible to everyone at a good price. We are also looking to go international aggressively through investments in building online content, infrastructure and digital marketing,” signs off Prabhat. Details at www.edupristine.com.

IBM’s full-time MBA

IBM in association with Galgotias University (GU), Delhi, launched a full-time MBA in business analytics. The course is aimed to help organisations build better skilled resources in areas of managerial decision making and strategy. The curriculum has been developed jointly for better industry alignment and will be delivered by both GU faculty and experts from IBM.

The programme aims to create managers and leaders who can understand the implications of humongous volume of data generated by enterprises today. You will be able to help your employers gain better customer insights, manage risk, and financial metrics more effectively, and help achieve unique market differentiation. The programme covers all relevant general management topics and includes the courses on descriptive and predictive analytics, data mining, big data and financial planning. In later semesters, the focus will be on business analytics in various industries.

“This is the very first time in India that IBM has partnered with a university to work on the management studies programme. Given the large amounts of new data created every single minute, analytics skills are no longer just a requirement for the IT professional, they are becoming increasingly important for businesses as well,” said Sudhir Sastry, software group technical sales Leader, IBM India/SA in a press statement.

According to a study from McKinsey & Co, there will be a shortage of talent necessary for organisations to take advantage of big data. By 2018, USA alone could face a shortage of 140,000 to 190,000 people with deep analytical skills as well as 1.5 million managers and analysts with the know-how to use the analysis of big data to make effective decisions. This course is offered as part of IBM’s Career Education for Business Transformation centre. Dr Balaji, Pro-VC and dean, school of management, GU, said in an official statement, “The full-time MBA programme will be transformational for students through the use of active learning and business problem-solving exercises enabled by a cutting edge curriculum on IBM technology platform.”