Forty-seven-year-old Naganand Doraswamy is the president of the Bangalore chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a nonprofit, which was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley, USA, by a group of entrepreneurs and corporate leaders to foster entrepreneurship. TiE aims to help budding engineers become entrepreneurs by educating them on various stages of entrepreneurship and exposing them to viable options that can stimulate career growth. Currently there are 22,000 members and 2,500 charter members across 61 chapters globally. In India, there are 17 chapters with 15,000 members. The Bangalore chapter was launched in 1999 with Nandan Nilekani as its first president. The chapter’s sole mission has been to make Bangalore the ‘startup capital’ of India. Under the able leadership of industry stalwarts like Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Ashok Soota, BV Naidu, Sridhar Mitta and Pradeep Kar, the chapter has grown from 190 members in 1999-2000 to over 1,000 members at present.

Doraswamy believes in encouraging the student community, especially aspiring engineers to become future leaders in the industry. He believes that entrepreneurship as a process has to start early. “Students need to explore ideas that can be developed into marketable products,” he says. “Entrepreneurship is not for everyone and only few succeed. You need to understand the risk associated with the pursuit. An idea will give you ways to explore your options, but you also need financial and professional expertise to continue.”

TiE’s flagship event, TiECon, is a major platform for networking where young entrepreneurs get a chance to interact with successful businesspersons and exchange ideas. Doraswamy and his team have launched various programmes to educate and inspire students and professionals. The team helps them gain knowledge in their fields of interest and learn from successful entrepreneurs.

Three months ago, they launched an initiative to engage students from engineering colleges in the entrepreneurial process. TiE has collaborated with colleges in Bangalore like St Joseph’s, BMSCE, Srishti School of Art and Design, Dayanand Sagar, Jyothi Nivas College and Jain College.

Doraswamy suggests two vital questions students must ask before embarking on their entrepreneurial journey: Is the idea worth pursuing? Can you build a company with the idea? Being an entrepreneur, he is aware of the issues that inhibit students and professionals from taking the big leap. “Skill gap is huge. The problem in engineering colleges is developing an idea and translating it into reality. When I was a student, people didn’t know the meaning of entrepreneurship. Now, colleges are encouraging students to take up serious projects and spend quality time in a professional environment to gain the required exposure,” he says.

However, he admits that the process is in nascent stages in India and the education system, government and corporate sectors have to come together to support it. “In the existing system, undergraduate engineering students have little time to sustain and develop an idea in the laboratory. Although institutions like Indian Institute of Science and Indian Institutes of Technology, and IT companies like Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions, Agra, are taking initiatives, the numbers are limited,” he says. At the same time, Doraswamy is wary of entrepreneurship turning into a trend as it is an uncertain path and is addictive too.

The richness of experience in both technical and management spheres has turned Dorawamy into a preacher of entrepreneurship. “Exposure is the key to successful entrepreneurship. Unless you know your options and measure them against hard reality, you cannot take on the journey,” he says. “I wanted to be my own boss. A sense of ownership and the satisfaction that you have done something worthwhile kept me going.”

Corporate innings

The Bangalore-based entrepreneur graduated in computer science from University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering in 1989 after which he pursued a master of science in computer science from Virginia Polytechnic and State University, USA. He has made significant contributions in the field of next generation network architectures and protocol. He was a consulting engineer at Nortel Networks in Billerica, Massachusetts, USA, where he built and led the technical team for Nortel’s core router. He then joined PhotonEx Corporation, Massachusetts. He and his team built carrier class software for long haul transmission systems and took the company to raise over $160 million in funding. He then established Lexar Networks at Massachusetts and worked on an idea of cellular and Wi-Fi convergence. Tending to an insatiable thirst for enterprise, he co-founded another software firm, SPAN Systems, at Bangalore. Now, he is an executive vice-president at SPAN. His present focus is building a business unit that focuses on data and wireless networking.