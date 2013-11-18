A first-year IIT- Madras student, who had joined the course hardly three months ago, allegedly committed suicide, in his hostel room on November 2. Nineteen-year-old Akshay Kumar, a native of Baran district in Rajasthan, was found hanging by one of his roommates around 10.30 pm in the Bamba Hostel wing. Kumar was a BTech chemical engineering student. The Kotturpuram police wing of Chennai are unable to ascertain the reason for the suicide as no note was left.

Heavy lobbying for varsity syndicate seats

Hectic lobbying has begun for the posts of university syndicate members with the Department of Higher Education, Karnataka, receiving at least 70 applications for each university from aspirants. The hot favourites are University of Mysore, Bangalore University and Visvesvaraya Technological University.

JNTUK Introduces e-Learning System

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTUK) has introduced an e-learning system. Students can listen to and view the text of lessons, which they missed. The e-learning content will be made available at the university’s affiliated colleges shortly. This initiative will help benefit about 1.5 lakh students in the first phase.

Lessons in defence for eves

Odisha State Government has sanctioned `3 crore for imparting self-defence training to girl students across the state. More than 2.5 lakh college-going girls are set to benefit from the training programme devised by the state’s Department of Higher Education. Thirty colleges have been identified as nodal centres for the programme.

Students bomb Vice-Chancellor office

Campus strife in Ravenshaw University, Cuttack, against cancellation of student union polls touched a new low on November 3 when some students allegedly set explosives in the office of the vice-chancellor causing damage to the property. Two students were suspended by the authorities for allegedly setting off bombs in the VC’s office. The students, identified as Aditya Alpha, final-year BCom, and Sudhansu Kumar, first-year Bsc (Geology), have been debarred for four consecutive semesters including examinations.