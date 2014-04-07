Most 22-year-olds have no idea where their career is headed. But Rachit Pandey who was pursuing his second-year of engineering then, had his first venture, RockHopper Corporation acquired by Sony for an undisclosed amount. Rockhopper created commercial softwares and was into web development. Twenty-four now, Pandey says that he would not trade his struggles and successes over the last two years for anything. He believes that for the country to advance, the country needs more entrepreneurs than job seekers. He wanted to be his own boss.

His e-commerce venture Shopandme.com was shut down a year of going live, as Pandey felt that “the e-commerce market was too unorganised”. He is thankful that he exited from shopandme at that time as they never made any losses despite the precarious nature of the market. He plans to revive Shopandme, but this time, he is more experienced and is loaded with more street-smartness.

Pandey calls himself an engineer, serial entrepreneur, mentor and traveller. Based on the lessons he learned, he has been invited to speak at TEDx and top institutions and businesses across the world on entrepreneurship. He is also on the advisory board of a few colleges, including the e-cell at National University of Singapore. He will also be featured in a book titled Beating the odds, which is about entrepreneurs. Also on his to-do list are an advertising firm and a product-based startup.

His main focus now is on the two startups that he founded — Value Resume (VR) and Adenium Tech Services. Adenium is into cloud and enterprise mobility. With Value Resume, he dreams of changing the way in which students decide on their future careers. VR also makes students employable. “It helps to bring a holistic change in a student’s personality by providing personality development coaching and helping them learn to code. We are targeting tier II and III cities since I believes that they have a lot of potential, and most of it is untapped. It is highly unlikely that they be enlightened about the plethora of opportunities available,” he says.

Students end up pursuing careers that they are not good at or lack interest in. Connecting a student’s strength with what s/he loves is what they are trying to achieve at Value Resume. He says, “Entrepreneurship is not about scoring cool points. You take a plunge into it only if you care deeply about something or you want to address a pain point.”

