Applied Economics teaches students functional applications of various economic theories. The subject will focus on various economical situations in different sectors like healthcare, education, industries and agriculture. These theories are also used to predict outcome-based results for economic statistics. Econometrics, which is an essential branch of the subject, uses mathematical methods to produce statistical data. You can become a Statistics Data Analyst, Statistician, Market Research Analyst, Thematic Researcher or a Professor. Some modules include Quantitative Techniques for Economic Analysis, Mathematical Economics, Computer Application in Economic Analysis, Energy Economics (studies supply and demand in energy systems), Micro and Macro Economics, Advanced Statistics and Business Environment.

Christ University

The MA Applied Economics course at Bangalore-based Christ University is their flagship programme of the Department of Economics. It focuses on advanced quantitative methods, statistics, econometrics and soft skills required for research and methodologies. You should have scored 50 per cent or above in your Bachelor’s and have basic subject knowledge to apply for this four-semester programme.

Bharathidasan University

The Tiruchy-based University offers an MA in Applied Economics. Those with a BA in Economics, BCom, BBA, BSc in Mathematics and Statistics can apply. Some modules include Micro Economics Analysis, Macro and Monetory Economics, Mathematical Methods for Economic Analysis, Public Economics, International Economics, Environmental Economics, Economics of Growth and Development, Indian Economic Development, Research Methodology, Personnel Management and Computer Applications.

Andhra University

Under the Visakhapatnam-based Colleges of Arts and Commerce, the Department of Economics offers an MA in Applied Economics. Some specialisations include Indian Industrial Economics, Welfare Economics, Economics of Insurance, Economics of Infrastructure, Economics of Information Technology, Regional Economics,Economics of Human Development, Poverty and Income Distribution, Applied Econometrics and Project Appraisal and Cost Benefit Analysis.

St Mary’s College

The Department of Economics at this Thrissur-based college, offers a four-semester MA in Applied Economics. Seats are limited to 15. You need to have a BA in Economics or BSc in Mathematics/Statistics to apply for this programme. Some optional electives include Security analysis and portfolio management Environmental economics Computer Application for Economic Analysis Health Economics Agricultural Economics Population studies.

