Prof S Krishna of Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore, to address the knowledge gap among senior management leaders in the global scenario, pioneered Global Strategy and Management Academy in the Garden City to offer advanced master’s in management of global strategies. Though started in 2012, the professor says that inspiration to start the academy can be traced to a many number of years he invested in global research as both a student as well as a working professional. “I wanted to help senior executives and CEOs of startups to wake up to this niche field and its benefits,” begins the professor.

The course

A 14-month course, it comprises onsite learning at University of California, Los Angeles, SDA Bocconi, Milan, Europe and Sun YatSen University Business School, Guangzhou, China, and 10 weeks of online lessons and costs Rs 10 lakh. “The programme is for working managers since they can’t afford to quit and get back to college. The Indian module is held with participation of senior IIM faculty,” says the professor who in particular is happy about the location of his academy. “IT industry in India and specifically Bangalore is growing at a great pace,” he grins.

Since it is an advanced master’s, the course doesn’t come with any accreditation. “This is not your typical college where students come with an idea of lucrative employment opportunities on their mind — these executives are already doing fine and this is just to make their careers even more exciting,” he explains.

The course is not just about classroom lessons though. “You get to interact with foreign business leaders, undertake field trips, decipher case studies of successful companies and such,” says Krishna. Though the course presents a rosy picture of studying in different countries, you need to bear additional expenses such as visa, accommodation, travel, etc.

Holistic learning

Professor Krishna also excitedly informs that it is not just about management concepts at the academy. “You get to hear inspirational talks — how entrepreneurs defied all odds, how people started from scratch and ended up billionaires...” He also makes a comparison vis-a-vis MBA courses. “This course will change participant’s level of thinking and boost their confidence — this is something no MBA course can guarantee, at least, according to me.”

On his future plans, he says, “We would like to offer lessons for varied profiles of people such as IAS, public sector, etc. A lot of focus has been on advanced economies while emerging markets have been meted out step-motherly treatment. I wish to do something about this.” The professor’s huge responsibility comes with its share of challenges too. “This kind of effort requires a lot of organisational effort and not to forget resources too.” But he is not rattled.

Prof Krishna also tells us his expectations from prospective candidates. “I wish to hear how your career and business aspirations align with the course, what do you think you will learn from the course?, do you understand the programme, if so explain how?, how will the course contribute to your plans and such,” he explains. The academy takes about 15-30 people per cohort. Details at www.gsmacademy.com.

— shilpa.vasudevan@newindianexpress.com