HYDERABAD: Professor Padmaja Shaw who has been preparing journalists at the Department of Communication and Journalism at Osmania University (OU) in Hyderabad, strongly believes that anyone with a passion for journalism and basic abilities to express himself could be moulded into a journalist, with rigorous practice. At the same time, the professor, who is set to retire this year after 26 long years of service, points out the flaws in the system that hinder the discipline of journalism, starting with identifying aspirants and inculcating discipline. She also laments the present state of mainstream media, as she recalls a quote: “There are lots of media, but no journalists”.

An avid reader, prolific writer and a media critique, Prof Shaw is also an active social media user and a film buff. For her, it was the passion for writing that drove her towards journalism. Speaking about today’s bunch of students, she points out that very few of them know what they want to do. “Out of my 60 students every year, only 20 get into mainstream media. Writing requires precision. And their ‘take it easy and still make it’ attitude is a problem,” she remarks.

Having worked at the prestigious department started by renowned journalist and academic from Columbia University, Forest O’Dell, Prof Shaw states that the practice of expressive writing has taken a hit due to need for increasing the efficiency in exam evaluation by introducing objective questions. “Entrance exams meant for filtering students are objective in nature. Efficiency in valuation is increased but, at the same time, we cannot understand the students capacity to express or analyse anything. We do not even know if the student can speak well, whichever language it be,” she rues, adding “The school education system itself has crippled them from learning language well.”

Further, speaking about the students, she talks about the perception that once a student reaches degree level, s/he is not quite serious about studies or even attending classes. “This profession requires students to develop certain qualities to face cut throat competition and tackle the aggressive nature of working in the media. An indisciplined system or people have no place in the industry,” she points out saying why she is a strict teacher. “Go to any medium and requirement of writing and language abilities are fundamental. The myth is that students opt for TV, hoping the other way,” she states.

Prof Shaw, after completing her schooling in the city, joined Osmania University College for Women for her Bachelors in English Literature with Psychology. After finishing the course, she joined OU’s Department of Communication and Journalism for her Master’s and graduated in 1977. Going with the growing trend in television production, she worked with a production house for three years and specialised in programmes for children. She also worked with an ad agency for a year before going to the US for higher studies.

She graduated from Michigan State University after a two-year general TV production programme in 1986. After returning, she joined OU’s Audio Visual Research Centre as a research officer and joined the Department of Communication and Journalism as faculty in 1988. In 2003, she obtained her PhD in Development Studies from the Centre for Economic and Social Studies. She has been teaching Video Production and Photo Journalism, Communication Theory and Research and Development Communication.

Having associated herself with several research projects, Prof Shaw was with Doordarshan in 1986 when it started its State-wide networks. She was part of a need assessment study done on programme expectations in the State, which helped DD launch vernacular channels early on. In 2003, she worked for AP government’s Mana TV, a closed network of five educational channels, in the capacity of executive director for three years.

Speaking about the state of the mainstream media today, she says, “TV anchors today are on a deliberate mission to build or destroy personalities. But his/her role is only restricted to giving information and letting the public decide.” According to her, by doing so, the media are only losing credibility. “The public is wise. Each one today is a fact checker. Sooner or later, if the media does not behave well, it will become disastrous for themselves,” she asserts.

Prof Shaw is currently authoring a book on the state of the media from an academic perspective, and post retirement, she plans to do everything she loves — reading, writing and watching films. “I was always fond of reading and writing. I used to contribute to youth magazines in English and Telugu. Even today, I write columns for newspapers and articles for websites. My interest in reading and writing started from home,” concludes the youngest of seven children.

