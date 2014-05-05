A performance appraisal can be a positive and successful experience for both an employer and employee. Here are some steps you can initiate to get the desired performance goals and appraisal results:

1. Make a list of what you most appreciated from your supervisor during the past year and determine how best to share it with him/her — specific actions your boss took to support your actions, barriers that were eliminated for you, resources obtained for you and recall the learning and development activities accomplished by you and the team

2. Identify options to maximise yours and the team’s performance by brainstorming ideas to streamline the work, outlining cost-saving measures, identifying additional resources/support needed to enhance performance

3. Identify specific career development needs and strategise how best to discuss it. Clarify your short- and long-term goals, the next job you would like to advance to and identify new projects or activities you’d like to take on as part of the current job

4. Ensure you have a healthy and positive frame of mind before your appraisal. Relax, set a positive stage for your review and put your boss at ease with a positive opening remark. Be ready to listen and inquire further about your boss’s comments. Avoid common defenses, excuses and complaints, admit to your shortcomings and view the discussion as a learning opportunity. Think from the boss’ perspective and be sure to thank your boss for the appraisal.

5. Set the stage for the coming year by clarifying your goals, how it will be measured and discuss any training/resources you might need. Good luck!

— kalpana@acl-india.in