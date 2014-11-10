Students and in particular girls can rejoice as the new ‘Kerala Technology Startup Policy 2014’, expected to be announced shortly, has a slew of student-friendly measures to promote and nurture startup ideas and entrepreneurial talent among students in the State. A major suggestion is related to asking Universities in Kerala to give 5 per cent grace marks and 20 per cent attendance every semester for student startup teams that have at least one woman as a co-founder. Students would also be permitted to undertake their industrial seminar, project seminar and industrial visit at Technology Business Incubators (TBIs), where additional facilities are being setup.

According to the draft startup policy reviewed by The New Indian Express, stupreneurs working on a startup idea even from the first year of college would be permitted to convert their startup project into their final-year project for completion of the degree. Mentors assigned by incubators may be involved in the conduct of the Viva Voce. Project reports certified by the incubators may be sent back to the respective colleges for forwarding to the university.

“These are really good proposals and motivate students to take up bold startup initiatives,” said Pranav Suresh, CEO, Startup Village, Kochi. Google, the search engine company, for instance, was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin while they were PhD students at Stanford University, he pointed out.

The Kerala startup policy proposes to encourage and incubate at least 10,000 technology product startups and facilitate venture capital funding of a minimum of `2,000 crore. It hopes to create a platform for creating at least one home grown billion dollar technology company from the startups.

Under the upcoming startup policy host institution of existing TBIs would be encouraged for expanding their operations in the State to jump-start the startup ecosystem. “Innovation-based incubators shall be set up in all Institutions of Higher education in the State, Research Institutes and other Centers of Excellence, and these Institutes shall be networked through an e-platform hosted by Technopark-TBI. The Electronic Platform shall also function as a “Virtual Incubator” to startups in all sectors connecting the research institutes, mentors, entrepreneurs and all other stakeholders and shall act as an incubator without walls,” the draft policy said.

There is also a proposal for Incubation Infrastructure Development Fund’ to be constituted and a suitable structure for operating the fund shall be evolved in consultation with all stakeholders including host institutes of incubators, government, industry and lenders. Further, the Government would facilitate development of physical incubation infrastructure in a Live-Work-Play mode through Public-Private Partnerships.

The Government would host a cloud server in the state data centre that would connect all the incubation centres across the State. This server would be beneficial to all the startups at low or nominal costs.

To promote education in hardware manufacturing and creating prototypes of hardware products, two High End Fablabs (fabrication laboratory) from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US, and Design Studio with international collaboration would be setup at Technopark-TBI, Thiruvananthapuram, and Startup Village, Kochi.

The draft policy also recommends the Government to further support mini-fablabs at other educational institutions or incubators by giving support to the high end Fablabs for creating derivative labs as these are machines which can create more machines.

The policy also may ask universities to alter the course curriculum to be in tune with the emerging technologies and align to industry requirements, and to introduce courses in skill training and entrepreneurship development. “Industry experts may be leveraged to teach courses at incubators and students who are interested may choose these courses. The evaluation provided by approved industry experts may be sent by the incubator to institutes for inclusion in the electives that students can learn as part of the degree course,” the draft policy said.

rajeshabraham@newindianexpress.com