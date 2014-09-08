A person who thinks like an employee will say “I can’t do it, because I don’t have the money.” A person who thinks like an entrepreneur will say “Let’s seal the deal and find the money later.”An entrepreneur looks for the opportunity and an employee looks for time, budget and people.

Most of the times we are so tied to our own tasks and functions that we do not see what our contribution is to the value chain of the organisation. Our eyes are restricted to only what is in front of us, we do not want to open our eyes to opportunities and think strategically for the organisation.

Each employee should think more than what he is supposed to do in terms of his roles and responsibilities.

An entrepreneur has to have a vision for the organisation. If the entrepreneur is engaged in day-to-day tasks then they may not have the time to think big for the organisation.

If you’re an entrepreneur and still have the mindset of an employee, you can’t change your business — and the results you get from your business — until you change your way of thinking.

The risks you take, if successful, can be applied to processes throughout the workplace and can bring down consulting cost to the company.

An entrepreneur acts upon new ideas, takes the risk of experimenting with the idea. There could be failures, but each failure will be a learning step towards working on more ideas.

“How do I make this happen?” is the spirit of entrepreneurship. An entrepreneurial spirit which is guided by self-motivation, willingness to be open to new ideas, and risk taking ability has proven to be beneficial to both entrepreneurs and employees.

