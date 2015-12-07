Some people will tell you that having a band that raps about society’s issues in a state like Kashmir can be a tough ask. Not for Aamir Ismail aka AME. A 22-year-old boy from Kashmir, AME has some big dreams of becoming a rapper and an actor, despite his limited means and opportunities. However, he ain’t gonna let that get in the way, as he told us. Having already produced a solo hip hop album, Aamir formed a band called The Rhyme Machines, along with Khan Yawar (Kay-Y), Malik Suhail (Illest Killa), Danish Bhat (Dope-D) and Iram Bhat (Eye B). And currently, they’re taking on the system as they rap about the numerous social issues rampant in the valley — stemming from the unrest and constant threat of terror.

Aamir opens up about the formation of the band, the struggle that it was, the success after, being asked for autographs, his lofty ambitions, his cancer-afflicted father’s influence on his music, the anguish on not being able to help others, and other things big and small in a candid chat. Excerpts:

How and when did the band actually start?

It happened back in 2014. I’ve been into hip hop since 2009. There were lots of rappers here, and everyone’s theme was based on a social issue, like freedom, nation, etc, but I didn’t do that. I used to rap on different things like life stories, biographies, etc. From these biographies I made an album called Dedications in 2011 and I had uploaded it online. Lot of my listeners wanted to rap, and that’s how Suhail and Danish joined me. We formed a group called Rap Gods. I met Yawar at a show, and after he joined, we changed the group name to The Rhyme Machines. We needed a female vocalist as we also do songs on women inequality. So on social networks, I asked interested people to send a one-minute voice note to my number. I received 30 voice notes, out of which we selected Iram.

Why hip hop? Was it because you followed it from before, or was it because it allows you to express yourself better?

We chose hip hop because with it, we can easily deliver a message. If someone wants to convey a message, hip hop is the best genre. Poetry can express everything — about a man, a woman, country, state, nature, about everything going on.

What do you rap about?

We rap about social evils, biographies, love songs, we don’t have a particular theme, but right now we’re focusing on the social evils growing in the state and country, like eve-teasing, women inequality, gang-rapes. We’re doing it for others. Even after our show, after investing Rs 5 lakh, we earned 0. Still we’re doing it as I personally believe that one day, a big music company like T-series or Balaji Telefilms will provide me with a chance. That is my childhood dream, as I also want to be an actor.

How did your family members and friends react to the band and to the lyrics?

My family is the most supportive. My father is a last-stage cancer patient. They (family) provide me with the money for recordings, and also gave me Rs 50,000 so that the album could materialize.

What was the expenditure for the concert:

The expenditure of the event was Rs 5 lakh, and we got only Rs 80,000 from sponsorship. So every member of the group contributed Rs 50,000 rupees. When I asked my mother for it, she never hesitated. I also sold my cellphone and my laptop to raise money. Every other member has the same story.

How did you find the sponsors for your first album? Wasn’t it tough?

We got 4 sponsors out of 150. It was really difficult. We started asking for sponsorship in March, and it took us till September to find these 4 sponsors. Everyone was like we don’t sponsor music. We knocked on every door – government, semi government and private sector. They said they could sponsor anything else but not music.

Why do you think they have this stance?

I don’t know, maybe they see what he financial background of the people who’ve approached them. We all are from the middle-class, and we don’t know any government bureaucrats. Others use strong family backgrounds and such connections to get sponsorships. We finally got sponsorship from JKAF – J&K Armed Forces and J&K Tourism, we got Rs 80,000 in cash. Smart Jeans and Hangar gave us the costumes. We got only Rs 80,000 in cash but our expenditure was Rs 5 lakh.

But that hasn’t stopped you, has it?

I’m doing a song with 6-7 rappers who can rap in English, Urdu, Punjabi, Kashmiri or any other Indian language, so that everyone in India understands that song. Every rapper would say the same story in different languages, and it would be about social issues.

How has the response from the people been?

We had great responses from the crowd, which was unexpected. Whenever I go on the streets now, everyone follows me and asks for autographs, photographs, and this happens with every band member at the moment; we became celebrities in the valley…but I still feel so low when I remember the guys who text me asking for a chance. I get thousands of messages saying that guitarists, singers, dancers, actors need a break and I’m paralysed because I don’t have the money to help, and I feel bad about it. I want every talented person in the valley to be followed by the fans, like they follow me. There are people more talented than me in the valley, but I don’t have funds to help them. I think about it all the time, I even thought of opening my own studio after Anecdote EP materialized, but lack of finance and my father’s condition have made it tough.

Have you faced any kind of opposition since you started? Any untoward incidents?

No, nothing like that. We got love from everyone. We have among the youngest musicians in the valley. One of the members is just 15, and I’m providing a platform for her. I’m providing other rappers chances with my own money.

One of the band members, Iram, is a girl. Is it common for a girl to be into music in the valley?

It’s not common, especially to have a female vocalist in a band.

Is that accepted, or is it frowned upon by certain sections?

We haven’t got any negative response from any Maulana, any Islamic Maulvi or anyone else. No one has asked me as to why I’ve kept a girl in the group, because my themes are on social issues. I’m making people aware of the Cancer Society of Kashmir and cancer patients, I’m talking about the evils, so that’s why I’m getting good responses. Yes, if we would have sang love songs or party songs, then something like this could have happened.

Survey Before the Album

We did a survey before recording the album. First we thought we’ll take the particular theme of cancer patients, but then we saw that there were many burning issues in the valley as well as the country like gang-rapes, eve teasing, unemployment etc. As part of the survey we met drug-addicts, we met the poor class of the society, we talked to cancer patients, even my father is one. I talked to him, and asked him what he feels. He used to say, “Something is burning inside my head,” and that’s what keeps echoing in my ears. All these people have been big influences in my songs, I wrote my verses on them

Hard Work

We toiled hard for 4-5 months for this album, seriously! One of the members fell from a pole at 2 am in the night, and we removed his plaster just before he came on the stage. He had to climb the pole to put up a banner.

On Lack of Support for Talent

There are so many opportunities, but our seniors never support us. There are many big people here, but they too never provide support for anything, not sports, not music, not for anything else. It is my dream to get signed by Bollywood, I want to be an actor as well as a rapper, but if I don’t record anything, or make a documentary or movie, how will they get to know about me? I need a platform to get noticed from either the govt, or event organizers, or from anyone in the country. This is the only hurdle we are not able to cross. We want to be famous, and we’ve got it, we are headlining newspapers, we have fame, whenever I go out of my house people follow me and ask me for my autograph. They will kiss me, hug me, so they’re making us proud. But at the end of the day I come back home with empty pockets, my head is down