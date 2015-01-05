Teacher of the Fortnight

Home Education Edex

Amediocre teacher tells; a good teacher explains; a superior teacher demonstrates; a great teacher inspires,” goes the saying. When one talks to the former students of Palaparthi Daivadheenam who teaches Telugu in the primary classes of The Mother’s Integral School, here one would understand that this isn’t a mere saying.

In the 23 years of her teaching career, Daivadheenam also fondly known as Vaidehi didi by her students, felt the happiest when she met her former students. “You know you have succeeded as a teacher when you see your students become responsible citizens. The satisfaction it gives you cannot be explained in words,” she says.

Teaching a language in the present day scenario can be quite challenging, as students do not take it as seriously as Science and Mathematics. “However, the advantage with teaching a language is that most of it is in a story format. So naturally, children get interested in what they learn. Also, since it is a mother tongue for most of the students, it creates a homely environment in the classroom,” she explains.

Daivadheenam says that her father, who was a teacher himself inspired her. “Though his job paid less, the kind of respect you earn by being a teacher does not match anything,” she says. Daivadheenam feels that the level of commitment that students have in the present generation has gone down drastically when compared to yesteryears. “They have so many distractions that tempt them. Hence, I try to keep them entertained while ensuring that there are some takeaways from class,” she says. sameera@newindianexpress.com

