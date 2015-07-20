1. What disappears the moment you say its name?

2. Can you think of a word associated with all three of these words: cottage, Swiss, cake?

3. How do you write 1,000 with eight 8s?

4. I have a tail, and I have a head, but I have no body. I am not a snake. What am I?

5. An old fashioned bike wheel has 21 spokes. How many spaces are there between the spokes?

6. What has 4 wheels and flies?

7. There's an electric train travelling south. The wind is flowing from the north-west. In which direction would the smoke from the train be blowing?

8. While driving, a father and his son had a car accident and then were rushed to two different hospitals. The son was about to be operated on when the surgeon said "I can't operate... This is my son!' Who is the surgeon?

9. What does an island and the letter T have in common?

10. A man kills his brother in plain sight of many witnesses and yet they never call police or otherwise report what he did and the man will never be charged. Why?

11. What falls, but does not break, and what breaks but does not fall?

12. A man has a barrel filled with oil that weighs 100 pounds, and then he puts something into it. Now the barrel weighs less than 100 pounds. What did he put in the barrel?

13. What, when you take away the whole, you still have some left?

14) I'm named after nothing though I'm awfully clamorous. And when I'm not working, your house is less glamorous.

15) What question can never be answered, "Yes?"

Solution

1) Silence.

2) Cheese.

3) 888+88+8+8+8 = 1,000.

4) A coin.

5) 21.

6) A garbage truck.

7) An electric train has no smoke.

8) His mother.

9) Both lie in the middle of wa ‘T’er.

10) The man is an executioner and his brother has been sentenced to death.

11) Night fall and day break.

12) A hole.

13) Wholesome.

14) A vacuum cleaner.

15) Are you asleep?