Introduced at a press event named ‘Windows 10: The Next Chapter’, Microsoft HoloLens is a smart glasses unit that makes use of advanced sensors, a high definition 3D optical head-mounted display which allows for augmented reality applications, which a user can control using hand gestures, gaze and voice. A project whose codename was ‘Project Baraboo’, HoloLens was in its developmental stage for more than five years before its announcement this year.

Microsoft pushes the boundaries of 3D interaction with this 3D lens. One of its sensor type is an energy-efficient depth camera with a 120 degree field of view, a photographic video camera, a microphone array and an inertial measurement unit that includes an accelerometer, gyroscope and a magnetometer. The HoloLens also features a Holographic Processing Unit, a custom coprocessor by Microsoft that processes and integrates data from various sensors, handling tasks such as spatial mapping, gesture and voice as well as speech recognition.

Many Windows Holographic applications have been showcased around HoloLens. It includes HoloStudio, a 3D modelling application that can produce output for 3D printers, an implementation on the Skype application, OnSight, a NASA collaborated software that helps in its Jet Propulsion Laboratory; a proof of concept for architectural engineering software tools, etc. In fact, OnSight collates and integrates data from the Mars Curiosity rover into a 3D simulation of the Martian environment, which helps scientists visualise, interact with and analyse using HoloLens devices. One of its very engaging applications is HoloBuilder, inspired by Minecraft and built using the help of the Minecraft team, it is a game that helps you construct a digital landscape that exists in its physical space. Microsoft’s purchase of Minecraft for $2.5 billion last year was with HoloLens in mind.

Holographic apps are based on the same code that Windows 10 apps use and with minor modifications it can be made to work on HoloLens. It invariably looks like a pair of goggles with an adjustable band that holds the device. It is different from Oculus Rift, as it is not all virtual reality but creating holograms and making it interact with the real world.

The mixed reality of the physical and digital world that HoloLens offers, shows immense potential in the gaming and entertainment environment. It could also be applied successfully in teaching and training of any format. Although the device doesn’t boast of Minority Report styled User Interfaces, the hardware is expected to get better and more easy to use in the final version. The bulk of the device is forgivable as it is a self-contained computer and doesn’t require being tethered to any PC or smartphone.

Microsoft’s Steve Sullivan, who is a part of the HoloLens project, says, “There’s something magical about it being real people and motion. If you have a HoloLens, you really feel these performances are in your world”. At a recent tech conference, Microsoft showed a few demos of holographic videos made using this technology. Some of them are models walking for a clothing line on the ramp, acrobatic performances, golf technique, etc.

Imagine being able to see a dress online in its hologram version instead of its 2D image on your favourite shopping website, that’s what Microsoft’s HoloLens can do. Well, it can do much more, depending on the developer’s interest in the device.

mathew.maniamkot@gmail.com