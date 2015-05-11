Prof V Thamizh Arasan takes over as VC of Vels University, Chennai

V Thamizh Arasan, former Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, was appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Vels University, Chennai. He has been involved in teaching, research and consultancy, in the area of Transportation Engineering for more than three decades. Traffic Simulation and Travel Demand Modelling are the areas of his research interest, and he has guided several PhD scholars to pursue research in these areas of specialisation.

BMS College of Engineering hosts ethical hacking workshop

The Department of Information Sciences and Engineering of BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore, recently hosted a two-day workshop on ethical hacking titled HackTrack, conducted by Sunny Vaghela, an Information Security and Cyber Crime Consultant. HackTrack saw participation from over 130 computer-enthusiasts from various colleges across the city. They were taken through areas such as Google hacking, Email hacking, Cyber Law, Network hacking, Wireless hacking and Cyber Crime.

Chennai Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management hosts Convocation Day

The institute held a Convocation for students who completed their diplomas in Hotel Management and Catering Science. Chairman and Vice-Chancellor of Open University of Malaysia, Anwar Ali, was the Chief Guest. He distributed the degrees and medals to the students. Senior Vice-President of Open University of Malaysia, Mansoor Bin Fadzil, and Vice-President Encik Repin Ibrahim were also present. CEO of Chennai Amirta institute, R Boominathan, delivered the convocation address.

Bishop Heber College, Tiruchy, tops in naac reaccreditation

NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) has reaccredited Bishop Heber College, Tiruchy, with “A” Grade with a CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) of 3.58 on a 4 point scale in the third cycle of its reaccreditation, which is the highest score among all colleges affiliated to Bharathidasan University. The assessment was done on January 19 and 20 and the NAAC team found the physical and infrastructural facilities of the college and the quality of its academic functioning to be excellent.

Velammal Engineering College hosts international conference

The Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering of Velammal Engineering College, Chennai, in association with Springer and Research India Publications recently held the International Conference on Communication, Computing and Power Technologies 2015 and Artificial Intelligence and Evolutionary Computations in Engineering Systems 2015. The conference was inaugurated by Chief Guest BK Panigrahi, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT-Delhi. HOD S Srinath welcomed the gathering. L Jawahar Nesan, Advisor, Velammal Engineering College, presided over the function. Bale V Reddy, Professor and Chair, University of Ontario Institute of Technology, Canada and Ramazan Bayindir, Professor of Electrical Engineering, Gazi University, Turkey, were Guests of Honour. Over 180 papers were presented.

Admission alert

Scholarships from UPES

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun, has announced six scholarships each amounting to Rs 50,000 for those who secure the top six ranks in its UPES Energy Aptitude Test (UPESEAT 2015). Of these, three awards are reserved for girls. UPES comprises the schools College of Engineering Studies, College of Management and Economics Studies and College of Legal Studies. Details at www.upes.ac.in.