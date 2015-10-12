Critical thinking is the ability to think clearly and rationally about what to do or what to believe.

It includes the ability to engage in reflective thinking. There are six critical thinking questions one should ask, when we are faced with a situation:

Who – Who said it? What did they say?

Where did they say? When was it said?

Why they said? How was it said?

These skills define critical thinking:

Recognise assumptions: We are conditioned to live with certain assumptions. We need to recognise these assumptions and try to step out of them, as they affect thinking abilities.

Get the facts right: People sometimes pass along information that is not true. We read lots on social media and hear many things from people. Checking the accuracy of the information is a great responsibility.

Recognise a generalisation: Girls don’t like bugs. Old people are wise. Cats make better pets. These are generalisations. They’re not always true.

Analyse a problem: Recognise the complex parts. Break down bigger problems into smaller issues and try to find a solution.

Use precise vocabulary: Clarity in communication to prevent distortion of information.

Check emotions: Manage emotions in response to a situation or problem. Try to stay rational.

Judge your sources: Learn to recognise hidden agendas and biases when you collect information.

Kalpana ris the founder of The Academy for Communication and Learning and is based in Chennai. Write to her at kalpana@ acl-india.in