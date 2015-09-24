Most actors throw themselves headfirst into promotional work in the week leading up to their film's release. Sethu, who shot to fame with the Tamil flick Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, is not one of them. When his second film Vaaliba Raja does release, he will have his nose buried in his textbooks as he works through a three week fellowship in cosmetic dermatology at the National University of Singapore. "I applied for the fellowship nearly two years ago and when it finally came through, I was thrilled. I've done as much promotion as possible for the film but I need to be there, studying and brushing up on my skills," says the actor, who also holds an MD in Dermatology.

Plenty of doctors have passed over the white coats for a coat of greasepaint, buy Sethu is someone who is grappling with both worlds on his own terms. "When Santhanam approached me with the first film, I was in my second year of MBBS at Annamalai University. For a while I was tempted to quit and take the offer, but both Santhanam and my dad were firm that I finish my education and then do the film," he lets on. In fact, a little before his first film eventually released, he had some time during which he chose not to take a break - but joined the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital as an unpaid trainee doctor to work on plenty of cases in the OPD.

And that wait taught him an important lesson. That medicine would always be more important than showbiz. "My dad was very worried because lots of people told him that once I went over to that side (acting), I would not come back. So, when I told him that I was serious about continuing my practice and acting was only something I'd do on the side, he was thrilled," adds Sethu, whose second movie has him co-starring with Vishakha Singh again. "I always knew that medicine was my life and would come first. Acting is always secondary," he asserts firmly.

With an eye on setting up a top end Cosmetic Dermatology clinic in upscale Poes Garden, Sethu is roping in a team of professionals to perform all manner of advanced procedures relating to the skin, hair and body, "I guess my interests were always aligned. Looking good was essential is both Dermatology and in films, so I'm channelling all my effort into the first sector. When things are up and running, if I get a decent role, I'll take up another film," he says thoughtfully, "But only if the director promises to wind up fast. I can't stay away from my practice for more than three months," he adds wistfully.